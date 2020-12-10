Neymar scored a stunning hat-trick in Paris Saint-Germain‘s dominating 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in a Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday. The match resumed at the 14th minute, a day after it was suspended following accusations that a fourth official used racist term to address Basaksehir assitant coach Pierre Webo. Also Read - Man City vs Marseille: Torres, Aguero And Sterling Star as Guardiola's Men Complete 3-0 Champions League Win

That led to unprecedented walkout from both sets of players following which it was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday. The incident led to UEFA, European football's governing authority, launching an investigation.

Neymar produced an excellent individual finish with a turn and nutmeg followed by a curling shot into the net to give PSG the lead in the 21st minute and then doubled the tally 17 minutes later.

Four minutes later, the Brazilian won a penalty and Kylian Mbappe converted it for his first Champions League goal in almost a year. Neymar completed his hat-trick in the second half before Mehmat Topal pulled one back for Basaksehir.

Mbappe the slotted his second and PSG’s fifth goal of the night to cap off a dominant performance.

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel was all praise for Neymar for letting go of the chance to complete his hat-trick after he gave the ball to Mbappe for the spot-kick in the first half.

“It’s a great gesture. He gave that ball away that would’ve been a hat-trick,” Tuchel said after the match.

“It is also not usual for Ney to score three goals in the same game. He gave the ball to Kylian to end his long streak without scoring in the Champions League. Neymar’s heart is very big. He always thinks of his team-mates. He knows very well how important it is for forwards and for Kylian to score.”

Tuchel also lauded PSG players for showing solidarity with their counterparts after the alleged racism incident.

“They made a strong decision, they showed solidarity with the opponent,” Tuchel said. “They had a lot of courage. In the locker room, it was clear that they wanted to show that reaction. They are adults, they know what they are doing. I didn’t understand the whole situation, I didn’t hear the words on the pitch, but in the dressing room everything was very clear to us. It was necessary that we show this solidarity.”

PSG finished their group on top with the win after having already qualified to the next stage alongside RB Leipzig.