Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain superstar footballer Neymar's 52-year-old mother is dating a gamer-cum-model aged 22.

Nadine Goncalves made the relationship public on her official Instagram account posting a picture with Tiago Ramos, who is even six years younger than Neymar. And the star forward has given his blessings to the couple.

Goncalves, mother of two, captioned the snap, "The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it… ❤️".

And Neymar commented on the post: “Be happy mom ❤️ love you.”

Goncalves split from Neymar Santos Sr in 2016 after 25 years of marriage.

And even Neymar Sr has given his approval with an applause emoji.

Ramos reportedly is a member of a Brazilian E-sports team 4K Easy Game and hails from Pernambuco. He was also a guest at Neymar’s 28th birthday celebrations in Paris in February this year.

Ramos. who also describes himself as a model, has revealed he had sent a message to Neymar in 2017, expressing dream to meeting the footballer.

“Neymar you are fantastic, I don’t know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you. I see you playing and I’m very motivated, one day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother and play together. I know that one day I will meet you, because I am a dreamy boy where I do not give up on my goals!” Ramos had written.