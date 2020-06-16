The coronavirus-forced break could actually disturb Liverpool’s momentum and former Everton striker Tim Cahill reckons that this is the best time to beat the Premier League leaders. Following into the footsteps of other top European club football competitions, Premier League is set to resume behind closed doors from Wednesday after almost three months of inactivity. Also Read - CISCE 10th and 12th Boards 2020: No Need to Appear For Pending Board Exams, to be Marked on Pre-board Results, Says Board

The break has forced the fixtures to be redrawn with Liverpool set to face Everton on June 21.

"Do you know what? There's no better time to come back and catch them cold," Cahill said on Star Sports' Football United. "Everyone's in the same boat, so it will depend on preparations and tactics. Players have been out for two and a half months. I was a player, and I still am very fit, but things are not going to be how everyone thinks it's going to be where it's just going to flow straight back in."

With the players unable to fully train for over three months and the expected workload has also raised injury concerns meaning the teams will be scrambling to come up with effective strategies.

Touchwood, I suppose and I hope that it will, tactically, technically and fitness-wise. Are players going to get injured quicker? Are they going to be at the same fitness? Is there a different type of tactic? Do they play a 4-3-3 or do they have to change it up because they are not ready, physically. So, I actually think it’s going to be a cagey game, but the way that Everton is looking and being around at the club and spending a lot of time there, I fancy Everton,” the 40-year-old said.

Liverpool are 25 points clear of defending champions Manchester City while Everton are 12th in the standings.

Cahill feels that the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti has surely brought in a positive change in the club atmosphere.

“Carlo Ancelotti has bought a real big presence to the club. Players are excited about football and this is a time where basically, Everton can kick on and hopefully have a great finish to the end of the season. Liverpool has got enough games to win the league. I hope it’s not against us but if they do then it will be fair play,” he said.

