Cristiano Ronaldo maybe a global football icon but Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo doesn't treat him differently. Ronaldo, with Lionel Messi, is widely regarded as one the finest footballers to have graced the game.

True to his reputation, Ronaldo has refused to slow down despite his age and continues to be a top performer for his club. In the ongoing Serie A season, he has netted eight goals in six games – the most for Juventus.

And this despite being forced to lay low by the coronavirus for a brief period in October.

“I haven’t challenged [Ronaldo] on set-pieces yet. I treat him like I treat all the other players. I’m always available on and off the pitch,” Pirlo was quoted as saying by Goal. “It’s easy to have a good relationship between humble people. I’m like that.”

“I behave with him – a champion – like I do with [Gianluca] Frabotta or [Manolo] Portanova, who are two young players. I do the same things I was used to doing when I was a player,” he added.

Ronaldo struck twice in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Cagliari this Saturday.

Juventus next host Ferencvaros in their Group G Champions League clash and will have their three star forwards in Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata available.

While Ronaldo missed several matches due to the coronavirus, Dybala has been battling fitness and health.

“We’ve been thinking about it from the start. Unfortunately, we never had them together in good condition,” Pirlo said. “We are thinking of different solutions. Dybala was injured, Morata wasn’t there right at the start, Ronaldo had Covid … they trained together for a few days. Now, we’ll try to balance the team, and then we’ll look for a solution to let them play together, if possible.”

Juventus are second in their Group, trailing leaders Barcelona by three points.