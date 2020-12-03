Olivier Giroud made full use of a rare start for Chelsea this season as he scored a record hat-trick against Sevilla en route to scoring all four goals against Sevilla in a Champions League group match on Wednesday. At 34 years and 63 days, Giroud has become the oldest player to score in the European competition. Also Read - Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 750th Career Goal in 3-0 Champions League Win

The Frenchman also became just the second from his country to have recorded two Champions League hat-trick after Karim Benzema.

Chelsea sailed to a 4-0 win over Sevilla and thus secured the top spot in Group E.

Giroud scored the opener as early as in the eighth minute thanks to a superb assist from Kai Havertz. He then doubled the scoring in the 54th minute via a chip.

The historic hat-trick came in the 75th minute with a towering header and he completed the rout with a fourth goal in the 83rd minute converting a spot-kick.

“I didn’t know until two years ago that you called it a perfect hat-trick, when I scored against Dynamo Kiev in Europa League, I said ‘What do you mean?’ It was good, I had good assists though,” Giroud told BT Sport after the match.

“I will try to carry on like that — to finish the good job of the team and it’s always nice to be in the club history and we play football to mark our history, so I’m pleased to help the team to win and to score the four goals,” he added.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was full of praise for Giroud.

“Four goals at this level and the quality of the goals, individual aspects from Olivier, team aspects in the first half, from back to front the team were great,” Lampard said. “It was an amazing solo performance from Olivier. Delighted with him, delighted with the team. This is a difficult place to come. There were moments in the first half where it was tough and we dealt with it.

“Olivier is reliable, full stop. Not just for us but his international goals for France, he’s up there with great French individuals, he’s got great statistics,” he added.

Both Chelsea and Sevilla had already qualified for the last 16 before the match.