On Wednesday, the world lost a legend, who ruled the football field on his own- Diego Maradona, passed away after suffering a heart attack. Maradona was labelled as the greatest player to ever play the game as he also won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986. He shared a lot of ups and downs throughout his life, his story will always teach everyone that ‘Being Maradona Was Not Easy.’ Also Read - Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Top Moments of Argentine Legend's Glorious Career

Maradona’s life

Childhood Also Read - Virat Kohli Pays Tribute to 'True Genius' Diego Maradona

Football’s golden boy was born on October 30, 1960, in Villa Fiorito, a province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. There was something special with the Argentine legend as he got his first football as a gift at the age of 3 and since then he started his eternal love-affair with it. Diego joined Los Cebollitas, a youth team of Argentinos Juniors at an age of 10. The Argentinos Juniors was one of the biggest clubs in Argentina at that time. Maradona showcased his extraordinary talent straight away and guided Los Cebollitas to an incredible 136-game unbeaten streak. He didn’t take much time to make his professional debut for the senior team and was selected in it before his 16th birthday. Also Read - RIP Diego Maradona: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Others Pay Tribute to Greatest Player of All Time

Maradona’s journey with Barcelona

After creating havoc in Argentina domestic league, Maradona joined Spanish club Barcelona in 1982 for a then world-record fee of £5 million ($7.6 million). Maradona arrival at Barcelona put all the spotlights on him at that time. The Argentine lifted the Copa del Rey trophy after beating the arch-rivals Real Madrid, and the Spanish Super Cup, beating Athletic Bilbao. However, Maradona’s stay in Barcelona didn’t go as planned as he shared most of his time on the bench during the injuries rather than the pitch. From bout of hepatitis to broken ankle, Maradona faced several problems at the Spanish club.

Maradona played two seasons for Barcelona and showcased his brilliance on the chances he was given despite the injuries. He netted 38 goals in 58 games and then was transferred to Italian giants Napoli for another world record fee, £6.9 million ($10.48M).

Maradona’s glorious run with Argentina

The Golden Boy from Argentina played his first World Cup in 1982 where he managed to score just 2 goals in five games as his anger issues were highlighted throughout the tournament. Argentina were eliminated from the tournament after 2nd round but Maradona’s hunger for the trophy became even bigger.

Maradona returned to World Cup with Argentina in 1986, this time as a captain too. The 1986 World Cup belonged to only one player- Diego Maradona as he displayed sheer dominance in the tournament and guide Argentina to their second WC title. He scored five goals and provide assists and played in every minute of Argentina games. The game that gave Maradona God’s status was the quarter-final against England where he scored a brace. The first one was the much-talked-about goal in football’s history ‘Hand of God’ — which was an unpenalized handling foul while the second one saw him dribbling past five English players before tapping into an empty net to score a beauty.

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

Maradona arrived in 1990 World Cup as a defending champion’s skipper. His magic was a little faded but his hunger was still the same. Maradona showed his character as a leader throughout the tournament that year despite not scoring goals. Argentina tried their best but were beaten by West Germany in the final due to a controversial foul in 85th minute by Andreas Brehme, which resulted into a penalty and their defeat.

Maradona’s Rise at Napoli

Maradona made Barcelona realise that they sold him too soon. The Argentine ruled the Serie A with Napoli, which was then dominated by A.C. Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma. Maradona arrived and the Naples fans were convinced that their saviour is here. Maradona led Napoli to their first-ever Serie A Italian Championship in 1986–87. He guided them to their second league title in 1989–90, and finish runners up in Serie A twice, in 1987–88 and 1988–89.

The world awaits our words but there are no words to describe the pain we're going through. Now is the time to grieve.

Diego 💙 pic.twitter.com/40TTOIDNQ4 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Maradona was the all-time leading goalscorer for Napoli, with 115 goals for a very long time until his record was broken by Marek Hamšík in 2017.

Maradona and the drugs’ scandal

The Golden Boy got involved in drugs was banned for 15 months in 1991 after failing a dope test while playing for Napoli, and again in 1994 while playing for Argentina in the World Cup. Maradona, who was the beloved player at Napoli, left Italy in disgrace in 1992 for Sevilla.

Maradona himself once told how he started using the Class A drug in Europe in 1982 when he was just 22.

“It was enough for me to feel alive. I tried drugs because there are drugs like that everywhere in football,” he said.

“I used to go to the bathroom with the lights off. I was a drug addict, I am a drug addict and I always will be a drug addict in everyone’s eyes. Because drug addicts aren’t forgiven for anything.”

Later in 2015, Maradona revealed he’d finally beaten his demons and had been clean for 12 years.

End of a glorious career

Maradona ended his professional football career in 1998. During his illustrious career, he scored 312 club goals in 588 games. While in international football he netted 42 goals in 106 games.

Maradona as Argentina’s Coach

The Argentinian FA decided to bring the Maradona’s Midas touch in the team as a coach in November 2008. The fans hoped that Maradona will bring back the glory days of the Argentina team alongside the then rising-star Lionel Messi (now a record six-time Ballon d’Or winner). However, the desperate move failed in 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when Argentina suffered a heartbreaking 4-0 defeat against Germany in the quarterfinals. During his last days, Maradona was managing Argentina’s Premier Division club Gimnasia de La Plata.