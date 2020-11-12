Portugal thrashed Andorra 7-0 in an international friendly on Wednesday with Paulinho netting twice while Cristiano Ronaldo scoring once after coming off the bench in the second half. Pendro Neto, Paulinho, Renato Sanches, Ronaldo and Joao Felix were among the scorers for the reigning Euro champions at Estadio da Luz. Also Read - NED vs SPA Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, International Friendly 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Netherlands vs Spain at Johan Cruyff Arena November 11 Wednesday

Debutants Neto (8′) and Paulinho (29′) had put the hosts 2-0 up inside the first half-an-hour before Sanches ended his wait for a maiden Portugal goal after the game resumed for the second half. Also Read - Did Cristiano Ronaldo Break Coronavirus Protocol by Returning to Italy?

Emili Garcia scored an own goal after Paulinho had doubled his individual tally in the 61st minute. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Second Men's Player to Score 100 International Goals

Ronaldo had suffered a minor knee injury while turning out for his Serie A side Juventus. He entered the field in the second half and provided assistance to Sanches as he broke his international duck.

The 35-year-old then had a goal disallowed for offside in the 71st minute.

Five minutes before the full-timethough, Ronaldo found the back of the net which was also his 102nd international goal. He now is just seven goals behind the all-time record for the most goals at the international level held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

Felix then rounded off the thrashing with a strike of his own in the 88th minute.

“It was what we expected,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said after the win. “We faced a very defensive team and we had to be patient.”

“We wanted to give minutes to players, let them pick up some rhythm,” he added.

Portugal’s next assignment is going to be a stern one as they resume their defence of Nations League crown on Saturday when they meet world champion France and three days later, will take on 2018 runners-up Croatia.