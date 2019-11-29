Premier League club Arsenal have sacked manager Unai Emery following a spate of disastrous results, the latest a 1-2 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League on Thursday night.

Freddie Ljungberg has been appointed as the interim head coach as the club begin their search for a new manager.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success,” owner Josh Kroenke said in a statement.

Emery’s tenure lasted 18 months after he took over in May 2018 from Arsene Wenger who departed after 22 years in charge.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required. We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward,” the club said in a statement.

In Emery’s first season, Arsenal finished sixth in Premier League standings and currently, are on a seven-match winless run. They have recorded just four wins from 13 PL matches so far.

Ljungberg is a former Arsenal midfielder and was part of their title-winning squads of 2002 and 2004.