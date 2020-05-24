An unnamed Bournemouth player has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced Sunday, becoming the eighth case involving an English top-flight club. Bournemouth added the player’s identity would not be disclosed due to ‘medical confidentiality’ and that he would self-isolate for seven days. Also Read - Retail Trade Lost Rs 9 Lakh Crore of Business in 60 Days: CAIT

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19, following the club's second round of testing," a statement on the club's website, afcb.co.uk, said.

"Medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed, and the club asks for this to be respected.

“In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date.

“Following strict adherence of the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice per week,” it added.

Earlier, the Premier League had confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in the second round of testing.

The Premier League said that 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The other positive was at a different club which has not been named.

That followed the first round of testing that produced six positive findings announced on May 19 at three Premier League clubs from a total of 748 players and staff tested, Those positives included Watford’s Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

For the second round, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50. The overall total count of positive results is now eight in the league.

On Tuesday, squads started non-contract training for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on March 13.

That an increased number of tests has produced fewer positive findings may be a boost to the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ plan to resume fixtures in June. Clubs are expected to discuss moving to contact training in Tuesday.

Officials still plan to complete all 92 remaining fixtures, with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters saying on Friday that they were ‘as confident as we can be’ about restarting in June.

The clubs have been allowed to start small-group training from Tuesday after the top-flight football league in England was suspended on March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Bundesliga has resumed behind closed doors while on Saturday the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced La Liga could restart in the week of June 8.