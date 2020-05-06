England Football League chief Rick Parry has said that Premier League could be taken to court should it cancel relegation for the current season which has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Trending News Today May 6, 2020: With Masks & Umbrellas, People in Nainital Brave Rain & Hailstorm to Buy Alcohol | Watch Viral Video

Premier League stakeholders are planning a restructure of the 2019-20 season with few clubs in favour of scrapping relegation to Championship football.

"The Premier League is aware of our position on that. Lawyers are going to get wealthy [if the PL opts against relegation]," Parry said in front of the UK's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee. "There would be a degree of outrage from a number of clubs in the Championship and it would be a breach of the tripartite agreement."

While admitting the financial implications of football behind closed doors, Parry said it’s imperative for the season to be completed by July end as few players will have their contracts expired by then.

“Our end date realistically is July 31 because of the situation with contracts. We can’t go beyond July,” he said.

Parry also explained the importance of not delaying the decision on resumption any further. “Players and staff have been furloughed and to expect clubs to bring them back in now, to forgo the furlough, only to then find in a month they can’t play would be a complete mess. We need to be taking decisions within days,” he said.

“We have a great deal of uncertainty around next season and the undetermined matter of when we’ll be able to return with crowds, which for the EFL is absolutely critical. We’re much more dependent upon the revenue and atmosphere generated by crowds than the Premier League. If we were starting behind closed doors it would be finely balanced economically. It’s almost neutral, but for many clubs it would actually cost them to play,” he added.

Discussions regarding the return of England’s top-tier football competition are currently undergoing.