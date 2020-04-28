English Premier League is reportedly preparing for a June 8 restart with clubs including Arsenal, Brighton and West Ham having opened their training centres for players. Also Read - NITI Aayog Building Sealed For 2 Days After Director Level Officer Tests Positive For COVID-19

The clubs will meet on Friday to discuss plans for the suspended season to resume by second week of June which will allow them the window to finish by July end.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said he's in contact with the clubs for resuming the season as soon as possible.

“I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community,” Dowden was quoted as saying by BBC. “But, of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance.”

As per the timeline, the clubs will have to start training by May 18 with few clubs having already set the ball rolling.

From Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur will also make its training pitches available for players to train individually while adhering to strict social distancing norms.

Arsenal players are arriving at the training centres in group for five for individual sessions. 10 pitches are being used to ensure nobody comes into contact with each other with each player being assigned their individual balls.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Premier League to be suspended since March 13 with 92 fixtures still to go. Over 20,000 people have died in the UK due to the deadly virus.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Bundesliga is targeting restart behind closed doors by May 9 provided the German government approves their plan. However, police officials have warned the football authorities that not allowing fans inside the stadium wouldn’t be enough as they may still gather in front of stadiums putting safety at risk.