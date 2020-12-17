Roberto Firminho rose high and headed the ball beyond the reach of Hugo Lloris in the 90th minute handing Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League contest at Anfield on Wednesday. With the win, the defending champions moved to the top of the standings, replacing Spurs as their 11-game unbeaten streak came to an end. Also Read - MCI vs WBA Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Football Match at Etihad Stadium 1:30 AM IST December 16 Wednesday

Mohamed Salah had handed the hosts 1-0 lead in the 26th minute but Son Heung-Min cancelled it out seven minutes later to restore parity. And it seemed that Spurs will maintain their hold over the top spot and even had chances to end Liverpool's 66-match unbeaten run at home in the second half.

However, they failed to capitalise on the chances and conceded a late corner with Andy Robertson stepping up and delivering it perfectly as Firminho responded with a superb header.

Spurs manager Jos Mourinho was unhappy at the turn of events and criticised the antics of his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp. “I told him (Klopp) the best team lost and he disagreed, but that’s his opinion,” Mourinho said. “If I behave the same way he does on the touchline, I do not stay there. That’s animated? For some reason I am different.”

He said the result was unfair and claimed Liverpool created pressure on the officials to show Giovani Lo Celso the yellow card.

“The game was always under control,” Mourinho told BBC. “I feel it was a very undeserved result, but that’s football. At half-time we move a little bit the pieces, but overall the game was always under control and I am very pleased with the performance.”

He continued, “The changes were to find counterattack situations which we did immediately, but with Gio’s yellow card and the incredible pressure these guys on the touchline put on the officials, I was afraid of the yellow card and I had to take him off. I am not the one to speak to my colleagues about their behaviour on the touchline.”