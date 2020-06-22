Chelsea came from a goal down thanks to Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud strikes in the second half as they marched ahead in the race for a top-four finish in Premier League on Sunday. Also Read - EVE vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Everton vs Liverpool Football Match at Goodison Park 11.30 PM IST June 21

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1 as they moved five points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Kortney Hause though had stunned the Londoners in the 43rd minute putting Villa ahead.

15 minutes after the break, Pulisic, who came off the bench, equalised and two minutes later, Giroud slotted home the winner.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was a pleased man. “I’m really pleased with the performance,” Lampard said. “We moved the ball pretty well most of the game and dominated possession. If we had been a little bit more clinical, it would have been an easier afternoon.”

Elsewhere, the much-awaited Merseyside Derby turned out to be a drab affair with league leaders Liverpool and Everton playing out a goalless draw.

The draw also extended Liverpool’s wait for a first Premier League title in 30 years even as they remain 23-points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

“We gained a point and it was one we deserved, but Everton had the biggest chance to win near the end,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match. “I was pleased with the performance after so long out, physically we were ready and defensively we were solid, but offensively we needed more moments if we were going to win the match.”

Everton, though, could have ended their wait for a first derby win in 10 years, had Tom Davies not struck the inside of the goalpost 10 minutes before the full time.