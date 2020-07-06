Premier League champions Liverpool bounced back to return to winning ways after a 2-0 win against Aston Villa while Manchester City suffered a 0-1 defeat at Southampton on Sunday. Also Read - Won't Give Premier League Matches to Youngsters Just For Fun: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Playing in their first game at Anfield since being crowned as the champions, Liverpool were lacklustre for the major part of the fixture. After a goalless first half, Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 71st minute thanks to Naby Keita's assist.

Curtis Jones, who came off the bench in the 85th minute, scored his first Premier League goal five minutes later with Mohamed Salah providing the assist with Liverpool taking their points tally to 89.

Meanwhile, City, who after giving a guard of honour to Liverpool, thrashed them 4-0, paid the price for a leaky defence.

Pep Guardiola made a host of changes including starting Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden from the bench. 16 minutes into the contest, Che Adams put Southampton ahead with a superb finish.

City were denied several opportunities by a sublime Alex McCarthy who was in top-form, saving everything thrown at him. Guardiola ended up introducing De Bruyne and Foden after the hour’s mark in search for the equaliser and perhaps a winner but Southampton were resolute enough keeping the former champions scoreless.

With this win, Southampton ended their run of six consecutive defeats against City with their last win coming back in May 2016. They have also improved their chances of making the cut for Europa League.

For Guardiola, this was the first time in his managerial career that he has lost three successive away games.

City next host Newcastle while Southampton travel to Everton.