Manchester City on Thursday announced that manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with them. Guardiola arrived at Etihad Stadium in 2016 and won 8 major trophies with the Premier League giants. Under his guidance, Manchester City won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019. He also guided the Citizen to quadruple in 2018/19 season as they become the first team in English football to achieve the feat.

Guardiola was heavily linked with a return to his former club Barcelona next season but the contract extension put the rumours on rest.

After signing the new contract, Guardiola said he is humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, Ferran and Txiki have shown in him.

“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the Club and in the city itself- from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the Chairman and Owner. Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success,” Guardiola said.

“Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the Owner, Chairman, Ferran and Txiki have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season.”

“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that,” he added.

Since his arrival, Guardiola’s City have broken several records, a major being winning the Premier League title with record 100 points in 2017/18 season.

Confirming the news, Manchester City chairman said Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in club’s journey.

“It is testament to the qualities of the man that Pep Guardiola’s passion and intelligent approach are now woven into the very fabric of the football we play and our culture as Club. That impact has been central to our success during his tenure and it is why I am delighted that he shares our view that there is so much more to be achieved both on and off the field,” Chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said.

“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire Club. It also goes to the stability and creativity at the heart of our football operations. Importantly it is a validation of the football structure and philosophy that has been built over more than a decade and to which he has contributed so much.

“I’m sure all City fans share my delight in this new agreement and in anticipating the exciting opportunities that, with continued hard work, are there to be taken,” he added.

Guardiola has yet to win the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City and with the contract extension, he will look to get his hands on the coveted trophy.