Jose Mourinho celebrated his return to Old Trafford with his Tottenham Hotspur thrashing a woeful Manchester United 6-1 in a Premier League clash on Sunday. The defeat is United’s joint worst at home and matches the 2011 scoreline when they lost to rivals Manchester City. Also Read - Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool: Defending Champions Stunned at Villa Park

It was United that took the lead in the second minute itself after Bruno Fernandes converted a spot kick to put the home side 1-0 ahead. That, as it turned out was the only joyous moment for the hosts.

Two minutes later, Tanguy Ndombele brought Spurs to level terms and by seventh minute, Son Heung-Min had scored the first of his two goals of the contest to put his team ahead.

By the end of first-half, the visitors had a comfortable 4-1 lead.

To make matter worse, Anthony Martial was controversially sent off for his retaliation as he struck Erik Lamela in the face. United and Spurs were locked at 1-1 when he was given the marching orders.

Spurs added two more goals in the second half including Harry Kane converting a 79th minute penalty for his second goal.

Mourinho said he had sympathy for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the result.

“I have sympathy for Ole because of the result,” he said. “I don’t remember that I lost by six but I lost by five, I lost by four. I know how we hurt. I know it’s very, very important that the winning manager behaves in a way where he shows sympathy. Of course, I want to win, and of course, I want to win by seven, not by six. Don’t get me wrong.

He continued, “But it’s sympathy in our behaviour. Today was him, tomorrow is me. Of course, I feel sympathy for him. I can imagine that tonight he’s not going to sleep very, very well. But this is the hard life of us.”