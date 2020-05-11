Good news for football fans as the UK government has given permission for the Premier League and other professional sports to return behind closed doors from June 1. As the 20 English top-flight clubs met for further talks on ‘Project Restart”, ministers announced plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown. However, the government issued strict guidelines and instructed to conduct five tests on controlling the spread of the deadly virus. Also Read - COVID-19: Five Players Test Positive in Spain's Top Two Divisions, La Liga Confirm

Under step two of that process states that sporting activities cannot begin any earlier than June 1. The events would be allowed ‘to take place behind closed doors for broadcast while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact’. Such events will only be allowed if sufficient progress is made in limiting the spread of the virus. Also Read - Chennaiyin FC Player Anirudh Thapa Expresses His Admiration For MS Dhoni's 'Down to Earth' Attitude

Premier League clubs had been planning for a return to action no earlier than the week beginning June 8. English top-flight clubs were talking on Monday about a possible resumption despite growing disquiet among players over safety issues and divisions over proposals on how to finish the season. Also Read - Coronavirus Crisis: Teams to Allow Five Substitutes as IFAB Accepts FIFA's Proposal

Before the resumption of matches can be considered, protocols need to be agreed on how to return to group training safely and on how the Premier League would deal with positive tests. Brighton confirmed on Sunday that a third member of their squad had tested positive.

In England, players have voiced their concerns at the prospect of being rushed back into training and, eventually, into playing a contact sport at a time when the rest of the public remain encouraged to abide by social-distancing guidelines.

Cases have also been found in squads in Germany, where the Bundesliga is due to restart this weekend, as well as Italy, Spain, and Portugal in recent days.

However, five La Liga players who tested positive have been quarantined at home, while their teammates continue to train in preparation for a return to action.

