Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has been slapped with a two-match ban following his involvement in a last-minute brawl with Olympique Marseille during a Ligue 1 match earlier this week. Also Read - Marseille Claim Alvaro Gonzalez Has Received Death Threats Following PSG Star Neymar's Allegations

He has also been handed a suspended one-match ban. Also Read - Neymar's Response to Alvaro Gonzalez Claiming he Wasn't Racist, Says 'You Have no Character'

The contests was marred by several incidents with Neymar slapping Alvaro Gonzalez in the back of the head and was sent off. He was one of five players to have been sent off during the clash. Also Read - PSG vs Marseille: Alvaro Gonzalez Hits Back at Neymar's Racial Abuse Claim

Neymar’s teammate Leandro Paredes has been handed the same punishment.

PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa, who kicked Jordan Amavi, has been banned for six matches while the latter has himself been handed a three-match ban for retaliation as he threw in a punch.

Amavi’s Marseille team-mates Dario Benedetto and Houssem Aouar have each received a one-match ban.

After the contest, Neymar had claimed he was racially abused by Gonzalez with the Brazilian saying he regretted not being able to him on the face.

The LFP has said it will investigate the claims.

Meanwhile, PSG won their first game of the season on Wednesday as they beat Metz 1-0 thanks to a stoppage time header from Julian Draxler.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his surprise at the length of ban handed out to Paredes.

“It’s better if I don’t say what I think because I want to be on the pitch for the next game,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “I have never seen a player who received two yellow cards (Paredes) then be suspended for two games. I am very surprised, but it happened.”

Tuchel though was pleased with the performance of PSG despite missing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (coronavirus).

“This team is amazing. I love this state of mind. We deserved to win. Winning with nine players against 11 is very strong,” he said.

Tuchel is now hopeful Mbappe can make a quick recovery and be available for their next match on Sunday when they face Nice.

“Kylian is feeling good. He doesn’t have any symptoms,” he said. “He has been tested positive for Covid-19 but he didn’t have any symptoms. He is feeling good. He had some individual training sessions.”