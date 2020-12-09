The UEFA Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was postponed on Tuesday after players walked off the pitch in a strong protests against alleged racism. Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo accussed the fourth match official of using a racial term to describe him following which he was sent off. Also Read - Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes Twice as Juventus Beat Barcelona 3-0 to Top Group

The claim by Webo left the visiting Basaksehir players furious with the contest being halted in the 14th minute at 0-0.

UEFA later said that the match will restart with new officials but the remainder of the match will now be played on Wednesday.

“Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has – after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET,” UEFA said in a statement.

The Turkish side later took to Twitter to explain why their players refused to go back on the field.

“In the Paris Saint Germain match, our footballers decided not to go on the field due to the racism that the fourth referee Sebastian Coltescu had against our assistant coach Pierre Webo,” Basaksehir tweeted.

Basaksehir forward Demba Ba was involved in a furious discussion with the official over his alleged use of racist slur. “You never say, ‘This white guy, that white guy. But when it’s a black guy, you have to say, ‘This black guy’,” he was heard as saying.

Demba Ba responding to what was said by the fourth official in PSG vs Basaksehir. The fourth official reportedly called the Istanbul assistant manager, Pierre Webo “This Black guy”.

Following the incident, one of the most controversial in Champions League history, UEFA said it will launch a thorough investigation.

“UEFA is aware of an incident during tonight’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir and will be conducting a thorough investigation. Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football,” a statement from the European football governing body read.