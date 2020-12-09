Manchester United have failed to qualify for the Champions League last 16 after suffering a 2-3 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Leipzig progressed to the next stage alongside Paris Saint-Germain from Group H after the result at the Red Bull Arena. Also Read - PSG vs Basaksehir Champions League Clash Postponed After Alleged Racism by Fourth Official

Leipzig started in a blazing fashion, going 1-0 ahead as early as in the second minute with Angelino firing past United goalkeeper David de Gea thanks to a cross from Marcel Sabitzer. 11 minutes later, it was Angelino’s turn to assist as he set up Amadou Haidara for the hosts’ second goal of the night. Also Read - Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes Twice as Juventus Beat Barcelona 3-0 to Top Group

Justin Kluivert then seemed to have buried the contest for good when he added the third goal in the 69th minute. However, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty 10 minutes before the full-time and Paul Pogba scored with a header to raise the visiting team’s flickering hope. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Chevrolet to Finance Juventus Star's Return to Manchester United

However, Leipzig held onto their one-goal advantage to march ahead.

Expectedly, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t happy with the performance.

“We started too late,” Solskjaer told BT Sport. “Great spirit and comeback again. It’s different to the Premier League, you can’t give a team a three-goal lead and expect to come back. We were unlucky towards the end and you almost thought it was in at the last minute there.

“Of course you can’t say we were good enough, we weren’t. In a difficult group of course, the big defeat for us was the one away to Istanbul – that’s where we lost the points we should have had. Today we were close but we knew we had to defend crosses and balls into the box and we just couldn’t clear them. As a footballer, you can’t feel sorry for yourself. You feel sorry for a few minutes tonight and then we focus on a massive game on Saturday,” he added.

United had started their campaign on a bright note beating PSG 2-1 before thrashing Leipzig 5-0. However, their campaign went off the tracks with stunning defeat to Istanbul İstanbul Basaksehir.

The Premier League giants will now play in the Europa League.