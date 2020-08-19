Paris Saint-Germain have entered their maiden UEFA Champions League final with a facile 3-0 win over German club RB Leipzig in the semifinal on Tuesday in Lisbon. First-half goals from Marquinhos and Angel di Maria had given PSG a solid 2-0 lead and 10 minutes after the break, the French champions effectively put the contest to bed when Juan Bernat headed home their third goal. Also Read - Manchester City vs Lyon Live Streaming Details UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When And Where to Watch MCI vs LYN Online, Latest Football Matches, TV Timings in India, Probable XI, Squads

Di Maria and Neymar were the star of the night for PSG.

While Di Maria was involved in all three goals, Neymar set up the opening two strikes.

PSG took the lead in the 13th minute thanks to Marquinhos’ header from Di Maria who then was set up by Neymar’s pyrotechnics three minutes before the half-time for a goal of his own.

The Argentine then set up a goal for Bernat whose header sealed the tie for PSG who will now either face Bayern Munich or Lyon in the final to be played in Sunday.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel was mighty pleased with the performance saying his team deserved to win.

“It’s incredible! We are here to play a final and to win,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “The team did very well. The team showed its qualities, hunger and determination. It was a good mix. And we deserved to win.”

Di Maria admitted he will now few sleepless nights before the finale.

“We ate them up from minute one,” Di Maria was quoted as saying by BBC. “It’s going to be tough to sleep between now and the final. We worked hard all game and we showed we deserve to be here. It doesn’t matter who we face, either Bayern or Lyon, we’ll give our all.”

“We’re very happy. It’s a first for the club. We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we’re in the final – that’s very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true,” the 32-year-old added.