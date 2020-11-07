Real Madrid star players Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. The defending LaLiga champions confirmed the news on their official website. Also Read - Kids Found to Have Antibodies That Could Protect Against COVID-19

The club gave a statement that the duo was diagnosed with COVID-19 after their samples were carried out on Friday morning.

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday Friday morning," Madrid wrote on its official website.

The statement further read that all other players and staff who work directly with the duo have been tested negative in the same tests carried out on Friday.

“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all the club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday. Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning,” the club wrote.

Earlier, five days ago centre-back Eder Militao was diagnosed with COVID-19 as he missed the clash against Italian giants Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League group stage. Real Madrid escaped with a late 3-2 win against Inter, courtesy Rodrygo’s goal in the 80th minute.

Hazard, who joined Real Madrid last year for a whopping amount, didn’t live up to the expectation in his first season at Santiago Bernabeu. The injuries played a major role in his downfall last season. However, he made a comeback in Madrid’s side against Huesca, where he scored a stunning goal.

It will be an uphill task next for Los Blancos when they lock horns against Valencia in their next LaLiga game in the absence of Eden Hazard and Casemiro.