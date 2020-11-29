Real Madrid suffered shock 1-2 defeat against Alaves in the La Liga game on Sunday at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Zinedine Zidane’s side played ordinary football at their home ground and missed their leader Sergio Ramos in the defence. Los Blancos’ record-signing Eden Hazard also got injured during the game to add more to their miseries. Also Read - VAL vs ATL Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Valencia vs Atletico Madrid on November 28 Saturday

Alaves put pressure on Madrid right from the starting of the game with a goal in the fifth minute after a handball from Nacho, which resulted in a penalty. Lucas Perez didn't miss the chance and converted it early from the spot. Hazard, who got injured, missed a golden chance to score the equalizer before moving to the bench.

In the second half Belgian goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois made a catastrophic error, which led to a 49th-minute goal from Joselu. After that Real Madrid were just chasing the game from behind. They finished the game with 68 per cent possession and attempted 20 shots but lack of clinical finishing cost them.

For the Los Blancos, Casemiro netted the goal in 86th minute but it was too late for them to produce a comeback. Zinedine Zidane made all five substitutes during the game but failed to produce any impact in the game.

Alaves jumped to ninth spot on the points table, while Madrid managed to hold on to the fourth despite the defeat.

“Alaves made a much better start than us and if you don’t score you pay for it as this is the toughest league in the world and every opponent has quality,” Real midfielder Casemiro said after the game.

“This is a very different season from most, all the big teams are dropping points but we have to keep working and try to do better. At least we kept trying until the end today.

“Our pre-season campaign was not good and we have almost no time to work because there are so many games. But we need to keep on fighting as there’s still a long way to go,” he concluded.