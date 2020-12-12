Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga in India

Real Madrid will lock horns against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga match on Sunday. The Spanish giants will fight to prove their supremacy over each other in the league. Real Madrid are expected to miss the services of Eden Hazard and Fedderic Valverde due to injury concerns. It will be a huge task for other players to put up a strong show in their key players’ absence against Atletico Madrid in the battle. Real Madrid are fourth on the points table with just six wins in 11 games, while Atletico, who are unbeaten this season in the league, are at the top with 8 wins in 10 games. Zidane himself claimed that Atletico are favourites to win the La Liga title this season.”They are favourites and they demonstrate that every time they take the pitch,” Zidane said on the eve of his match with Diego Simeone’s side. “They have always been highly competitive, and right now they are top of the pile. We know them very well. This is an opportunity for us to show what we are capable of. The press are billing it as a final but here every match is a final,” Zidane said. Here are the details of when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live football match online in India. Also Read - SEV vs RM Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Sevilla vs Real Madrid on December 5, Saturday

Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match

When is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will take place on Thursday, November 26. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Criticised For CR7's Transfer to Juventus

What are the timings of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will start at 01.30 PM IST. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Alaves: Eden Hazard Picks Another Injury as Los Blancos Suffer Shock Defeat Against Alaves at Home

Where is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will not be broadcasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will live stream on La Liga’s Facebook page.