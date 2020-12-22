Robert Lewandowski‘s career could have turned out to be quite different had a potential move to Premier League giants Manchester United not been blocked by his former club Borussia Dortmund in 2012. Lewandowski was in talks with the then United manager Sir Alex Ferguson regarding a switch which he had agreed to as well. Also Read - Mohamed Salah 'Unhappy' And Premier League Champions Liverpool May Sell Him

Lewandowski eventually moved to Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich in 2014 on a free transfer. Since he has joined the German giants, the Polish striker has scored 266 goals in 307 appearances and last season finished as their top-scorer across competitions that saw him being crowned as Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020 beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In an interview with France Football, the 32-year-old revealed he was interested in coming to Old Trafford.

“After my second year in Dortmund, I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson,” Lewandowski said. “He wanted me to come to Manchester. I was very interested. I can even say I was ready. But Dortmund didn’t want to let me go. It didn’t upset me more than that because things were going well with Borussia.”

With Bayern, Lewndowski has won six Bundesliga titles and last season also won the Champions League title as well. Growing up, Alessandro Del Piero and Thierry Henry were among the footballers he admired.

“The ones I admired were Alessandro Del Piero and Thierry Henry, even Roberto Baggio, whom I saw playing when I was very young. But, as much as the big names, what made me dream were the big stadiums and their atmospheres,” he said.

While Lewandowski’s career touched a new high since joining Bayern, Man United have been a pale shadow of their former selves since Ferguson’s retirement. They last won the Premier League title during the 2012-13 season, also the year when Ferguson retired.