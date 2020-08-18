Spanish giants FC Barcelona have officially announced that they have parted ways with manager Quique Setien after a trophy-less season saw them surrendering La Liga title to Real Madrid followed by a humiliating Champions League exit last week. Also Read - Manchester City on High Alert As Lionel Messi Tells Barcelona he Wants to Leave Immediately: Report

Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in a CL quarterfinal last week.

"This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days," Barcelona said in a statement on their official website.

Setien officially took charge as Barca coach in January this year with his tenure lasting a little over seven months. He was in charge of 25 games – winning 16, losing five and four matches ending in a draw.

According to various media reports, Ronald Koeman has in principle agreed to take over as Barcelona head coach.

Koeman, a former Barcelona player, is currently in charge of The Netherlands national football team. According to Sky Sports, Barcelona officials are in discussions with the Dutch Football Association over compensation.

Koeman, reportedly, is the first choice of the club director Josep Maria Bartomeu with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Xavi Hernandez also in the running.

Following the crushing defeat to Bayern, defender Gerard Pique had called for change at the club including coaching staff and players. “We can’t compete like that, you can’t play like that in Europe. It is not the first time, the second time or the third time, it’s very tough. I hope it is useful for something,” Pique was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Now everyone has to have a good look at themselves, the club needs change and I am not talking about the coach or the players. I am not pointing the finger at anyone. Nobody is safe – I am the first to say that I will go if new blood has to come in, I am the first to leave. We have to have a real look internally about what is best for the club.”

The future of Lionel Messi at Camp Nou is also uncertain with the Argentine talisman unhappy at the state of affairs at the club.