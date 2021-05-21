Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman lashed out at the club’s board for not offering much support in the business end of the season. Barcelona choked in the final stage of the upcoming season and are now out of the La Liga title race with the last match to be played against Eibar. Also Read - Has Lionel Messi Already Played His Last Game in Blaugrana Colors? FC Barcelona Confirms Argentine Out From Eibar Clash

Koeman took over the charge of the club after a trophyless last season, he led the club to Copa del Rey this season with very minimal financial support from the board which is facing an economic crisis at this stage. However, Barcelona, who are supposed to be favourites in the European competitions, were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 this season.

Ahead of the final game of the season, Koeman was not pleased with the kind of response he and his players got in the last month from the media.

“In the last month, you need to respect your coach and players more. Things have come out in the press and they don’t deserve that kind of treatment, things should be done differently,” Koeman told a news conference on Friday.

There has been a lot of scanners over Koeman’s position in the club as it has been reported that Barcelona will part ways with him after the season and the club is in the search of the next manager for the upcoming season.

Koeman’s bashed the Spanish media culture and said it’s disrespectful to get involved in the coach’s future.

“I know there’s a lot of pressure here and I accept this, but sometimes I think in this country there’s much more of a culture with the media getting involved with a coach’s future, which I think is disrespectful.”

The Dutch further said he is let down by the club and said it’s fine if the board wants to bring a new coach or players but wants it to get communicated.

“In the last part of the season, I’ve not felt the support of the club. We’ve not spoken about the future. There’s been times when I’ve had to be a spokesman for the club and that should be noted,” he said.

“I know we need to make changes in order to win trophies and if that means a new coach or players then fine; but it needs to be communicated. I don’t know if I will continue as coach, to be honest. I’ve not spoken with the president,” Koeman said.