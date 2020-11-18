Reigning champions Portugal defeated 10-man Croatia 3-2 in their UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday and finish second in their group. Portugal have already exited the competition after France progressed to the last-four. Also Read - UEFA Nations League: Ferran Torres Scores a Hat-Trick as Spain Thrash Germany 6-0 to Enter Semifinals

Ruben Dias ended his wait for scoring at the international level with two goals after Mateo Kovacic had fired the hosts into the lead before the half-an-hour mark at Stadion Poljud in Split.

Croatia had a slim 1-0 lead at the break but Dias found the equaliser in the 52nd minute. The goal came after Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled by Marko Rog resulting in a freekick

Ronaldo’s attempt was parried by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to Ruben Semedo who in turn teed off Dias for a close-range tap in.

Rog was shown a yellow card for that foul – a second booking meaning he was sent off.

When the clock struck the one-hour mark, Felix put Portugal in the lead.

Croatia seemed to have done enough for a draw when a calamitous error from their goalkeeper Livakovic dropped the ball after charging out to claim a corner for Dias to steal the winner.

Croatia, the 2018 world cup runners-up, though avoided relegation from the top-tier group.

Kovacic did admit to defensive shortcomings leading to the defeat. “We conceded three silly goals and gave away a red card but at least we stayed up in the Nations League’s top tier,” he told reporters. “I am happy to have grabbed two goals as I haven’t scored too many for Croatia, but it’s all about the team. We have to improve and get back to winning ways.”

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic sounded relieved to have avoided the relegation. “We’ve managed to avoid the drop but not thanks to good performances. I am glad this year’s international season is over, though a bit sad the lads were unable to avoid defeat against the European champions after a sterling effort,” he was quoted as saying in media reports.