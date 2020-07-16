Juventus continued their march to Serie A title but in an unconvincing fashion that saw them being held to a 3-3 draw by Sassuolo on Wednesday and thus extending their winless run to three matches now. The defending champions though started in blazing style taking a 2-0 lead inside the first 12 minutes before Sassuolo drew level and eventually went a goal ahead. Also Read - SAS vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Sassuolo vs Juventus Today's Football Match at 12:45 AM IST July 16 Thursday Cristiano Ronaldo CR7

Through Danilo, Juventus took the lead as early as five minutes before Gonzalo Higuain, who started ahead of Paulo Dybala, doubled it in the 12th minute with a fine volley.

A minute before the half-an-hour mark, Filip Duricic pulled one back for the hosts and six minutes into the second half, they were on level terms thanks to Domenico Berardi.

And three minuted later, Berardi then set up Franseco Caputo with Sassuolo taking the lead at 3-2.

Alex Sandro converted from Rodrigo Bentancur’s corner to rescue points for Juventus.

While Juventus are still seven points clear at the top, second-placed Atlanta have upped the ante. They thrashed Bresica 6-2 on Tuesday after holding Juventus for a 2-2 draw.

Atlanta next face Hellas Verona on Saturday while Juventus square off against Lazio on Monday.

The draw ended Sassuolo’s run of four straight wins but they continue to be unbeaten in seven games and next face Cagliari on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Lazio were held to a goalless draw by Udinese to take back the second spot and currently trail Atlanta by a solitary point.