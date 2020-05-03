With just over a year left before his contract expires, Sergio Aguero has said he’s keeping his options open with a return to Spain. Aguero had signed a 12-month extension on his contract with the defending Premier League champions in 2018 which runs till June next year. Also Read - No More Delays, Focus on Structural Reforms, Create Gainful Employment: PM Modi's 3-Point Plan to Revive Economy

The Argentine signed joined City in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and has since won four Premier League titles and FA Cup last season. Also Read - 'I Have Huge Faith in ECB Medical Team': Stuart Broad Says He'll Play if Cricket Board Deems it Safe

“I don’t rule out going back to Spain, or going to any country. I don’t know what I will do. Today I feel good and comfortable in Manchester. I want to do everything in the club in the best terms, then we’ll see,” Aguero was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. Also Read - 'He Refuses to Grow up, Daily Comes With a New Lie', BJP Lambasts Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks on Aarogya Setu App

The 31-year-old Aguero says he won’t hesitate in exploring offers should they come his way but for the time being he’s focused on his City career with an immediate goal to help the club win Champions League.

“It’s difficult. I’m not thinking about what am I going to do. I know that every day my contract is closer to expiring. Probably there will be some offers but we’ll see. For now I just want to try to win the Champions League with City. That would be an incredible achievement for me and the club,” he said.

Aguero, City’s all-time record goalscorer, will take his time before committing anything about future with the ongoing health crisis making it even more difficult to contemplate anything.

“..I haven’t really thought about what I will do after 2021. Also the current landscape makes things more difficult. If next season starts later, it will probably end later – maybe in August, something like that. And a lot of players have their contracts expiring in June – we’ll have to see how everything is sorted out. If contracts are prolonged I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes,” he said.