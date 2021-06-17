Real Madrid confirmed that club captain Sergio Ramos will leave the club on Thursday. The club released an official statement a press conference will be held as a farewell for Ramos and club president Florentino Perez will also attend the ceremony. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe Reveals Reason Behind Not Joining Real Madrid in 2014

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 p.m., an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez. Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference," the statement read.



There have been talks of Ramos' contract extension from the past couple of months but both parties don't reach an agreement on the new deal.

Ramos has won almost every trophy with the Los Blancos in his 16-year stay with the club. He joined Real Madrid back in 2005 from Sevilla.

He won 22 trophies with Real Madrid which includes five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues. He has been the leader for Real Madrid in the past many years and won several matches with his goal-scoring ability despite being a defender. He scored a stunning header in the 90+3 minute of the 2014 Champions League Final against Atletico Madrid which sealed the game for Los Blancos.

Ramos is heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United. Recently, Ramos was also left out of the Spanish national team squad for the Euro 2020 due to fitness concerns.

It is the second big departure from the Real Madrid camp after the last season as earlier manager Zinedine Zidane left the club. Zidane also slammed the club president Perez in an open letter days after leaving the club. However, Real Madrid appointed Carlo Ancelloti as the new head coach for his second stint with the club.