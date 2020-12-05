SEV vs RM Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match SEV vs RM. In the mega encounter in La Liga, Real Madrid will lock horns against Sevilla on December 5 at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Real Madrid are currently placed fourth on the points table with 5 wins in 10 games. The Zinedine Zidane side is going through a rough patch with inconsistent performance in the past few games. The rumours around Zidane sacking are also going around. While Sevilla are at the fifth spot and have played a game less than Madrid. They will look to overtake the Los Blancos on the points table with a win at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday. Sevilla vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SEV vs RM, Real Madrid Dream 11 Team Player List, Sevilla Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga, Online Football Tips Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 08:45 AM IST – December 5 in India.

SEV vs RM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defender: Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Jesus Navas

Midfielder: Casemiro (VC), Toni Kroos, Martin Odegaard, Oliver Torres, Ivan Rakitic

Forward: Karim Benzema, Luuk de Jong (C)

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Probable Line-up

Sevilla possible starting line-up: Yassine Bounou; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Oliver Torres

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Martin Odegaard; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

