While Nadal does admire the duo, his personal favourite is the legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldo who plied his trade for both Barcelona and Real Madrid during a storied career in which he twice lifted the FIFA World Cup apart from numerous titles at the club level.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the best nowadays, but for me the best of all is Brazilian Ronaldo Luiz Nazario da Lima. I met him when my uncle (Miguel Angel Nadal) was playing for Barcelona and I can say he was fantastic, he is a wonderful guy” Nadal told Celebrity magazine in an interview.

When asked which yesteryear tennis star he would have liked to face, the 34-year-old picked Sweden’s Bjorn Borg who he considers was ‘unbeatable’.

“I would have loved to face Bjorn Borg,” the Spaniard said. “I always had the feeling that he was unbeatable, he was a tennis titan. Obviously, we are talking about a totally different historical period, but I would have liked to play him.”

He also spoke on how coronavirus and the lockdown that came with it affected life, especially in the tennis world.

“The only positive thing about the Lockdown was that it stopped the cases of contagion. But I don’t think the stop itself has helped anyone, especially in the tennis world,” he asserted. “In the end we were able to work correctly, with a clear goal, avoiding injuries and adapting to needs. In my case above all, when the body has to stop for a long time it is definitely hard, I had to do a lot of training to recover not only my physical condition but also my way of playing.”