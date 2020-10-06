Manchester United have confirmed that former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has signed with the club on a one-year deal. Cavani has been without a club since leaving the Ligue 1 club earlier this year. Also Read - Tottenham Hotspur Crush 10-Man Manchester United 6-1 to Inflict Joint-Worst Defeat at Old Trafford

There's an option to extend the Uruguayan's contract to a further one-year.

According to Goal.com, Cavani will earn He is set to earn £10m per season at Old Trafford.

Cavani, who hasn’t played since March this year, said he’s worked hard during the off-time and is looking forward to representing United.

“Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here,” the 33-year-old said. “I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.”

“I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.

“I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always – work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer termed Cavani’s arrival as ‘fantastic’ for the club.

“Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team. His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre. He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals. He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level.,” he said.

Apart from Cavani, United also confirmed the arrivals of wingers wingers Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri, and Brazilian defender Amad Diallo Traore.