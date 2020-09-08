Colombian footballer James Rodriguez has completed his transfer from La Liga giants Real Madrid and will now turn out for Premier League’s Everton FC. Rodriguez had joined Real in 2014 but was then loaned to Germany’s Bundesliga. Also Read - Lionel Messi Takes Part in Barcelona Training For The First Time Since Transfer U-Turn

Interestingly, Carlo Ancelotti, the current Everton manager, first signed Rodriguez at Real in 2014 and had shifted to Bayern before again linking up with the midfielder.

This will be their third club together and the 29-year-old has joined on a two-year deal with an option for a third season. "I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well," Rodriguez said after the deal was announced.

Everton reportedly shelled out £22m for Rodrioguez who was offloaded by Real with a year still remaining on his contract.

“I’m looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning things, which is what everyone’s aim is. I’ve come here to try to improve, to get better. I’ve also come here to help the team to win, to play good football – entertaining football. I’m convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons [I signed] was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti,” he said.

“I have enjoyed some great times with him previously at two different clubs. That was a massive reason to come here,” he added.

Rodriguez grabbed the limelight during the 2014 FIFA World Cup when he won the Golden Boot.

Following his eye-catching performance at the world cup, Real splurged £63m to sign him from Monaco in 2014 but after he failed to establish himself in the first XI, he was loaned to Bayern.

So far, he has represented Colombia in 76 internationals, scoring 22 goals alongside 22 assists as well.

“I’m a winner, I’m a real winner. I can see the plans here, the project here is very serious. Everyone means business. I think the seriousness and determination to win trophies can lead to silverware,” he said.