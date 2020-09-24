Luis Suarez has joined Atletico Madrid from FC Barcelona thus bringing an end to his six-year stay at Camp Nou during which he scored nearly 200 goals and won 13 titles including four La Liga titles and one Champions League. Also Read - Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman Insists There's No Dispute With Lionel Messi

Suarez was reportedly told by newly appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman that he doesn’t feature in his plans for the Camp Nou paving the way for his exit. Also Read - Memphis Depay All Set to Join Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona, Announcement Expected This Week: Report

The Uruguayan forward was heavily linked with Italian side Juventus. Also Read - Lionel Messi Set to Lead Barcelona in Ronald Koeman's First Match as Coach; Luis Suarez, Vidal Miss Out

However, delay in getting Italian citizenship meant Juventus turned their attention to other options.

Barcelona confirmed the departure of Suarez in an official announcement after he endured his least productive season with the club managing 21 goals in 36 appearances.

“FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona €6 million in variables,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future,” it added.

Atletico will reportedly pay Barcelona USD 7 million for securing Suarez’s services.

Suarez will fill the hole created by the departure of Alvaro Morata who joined Juventus on a year-long loan with an option for a permanent deal.

The 33-year-old could make his Atletico debut this Saturday against Granada.

Suarez departs as the third highest scorer in Barcelona’s history after Lionel Messi and Cesar.