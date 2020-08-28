Amid all the speculations as to where Lionel Messi will head after Camp Nou, Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has revealed can the Argentine will join Cristiano Ronaldo at Turin. Cuadrado feels there is no chance of the dream union happening. Also Read - Transfer News: Former Liverpool Star Luis Suarez Rubbishes Lionel Messi's Claims About His Barcelona Future

“I can’t imagine it at all. The truth is that I don’t,” he told ESPN Nexo on Thursday. Just like with Cristiano, many people did not believe and suddenly he arrived.” Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Man City to Meet Barca Star's Family Next Week as PSG Prepare Offer

The rumours of Messi seeking a change started doing the rounds ever since Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters. Also Read - Lionel Messi Could Face 'FIFA Ban' if he Fails to Resolve Contract Situation at Barcelona: Report

As per his contract, he is allowed to leave the club by submitting a request by May 31st of every year. This date was fixed as the football season ends in mid-May.

“If it ended up anywhere, it would be most likely in the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber because Messi, being Argentinian, the FIFA rules would apply, and FIFA has its own set of laws and rules,” De Marco, of Blackstone Chambers, told The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News.

His contract that was supposed to end next summer could be cut short as he is contemplating a move from Camp Nou and has had a word with Man City’s Pep Guardiola regarding the same.

According to reports, it is believed that Man City management would be meeting Messi’s family next week to persuade him to head to Etihad.

The 33-year old is a six-time Ballon D’Or-winner, but this season he has not won a single title with Barcelona – a club he has spent nearly two decades with. He joined Barca as a U-14 player and then rose up the ranks to become the best player in the world.