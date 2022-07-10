With the Portuguese superstar looking for a way out of Old Trafford due to Man United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, there are numerous clubs waiting with open arms for the forward. While he may be 37 years old, he surely has the skill and calibre to play at the highest level for at least three more years, if not more. Here are some possible destinations for the Portugal captain.Also Read - Lionel Messi Threatens to Leave if Cristiano Ronaldo Signs For PSG- Report

BAYERN MUNICH

Despite higher-ups at the Bavarian club claiming they have "no interest" in Ronaldo, the sale of star forward Robert Lewandowski might force the club to reconsider. Ronaldo would probably demand larger wages than the Pole, but it might be a win-win. Ronaldo could conquer a new league, and Bayern could gain a massive fan base and revenue from shirt sales. It will certainly be an option to consider. However, his challenge will be to get the Bayern hierarchy to agree to stump up a large fee and large wages, disrupting their organized wage structure.

CHELSEA

Moving to Chelsea is a move that is certainly possible, but could be a stain on Ronaldo’s legacy at Manchester United. He has never played at two clubs in the same division, and United fans will pray that he doesn’t break his streak. With Thomas Tuchel needing a top striker following the failed 100 million euro transfer of Romelu Lukaku. Todd Boehly will also want a marquee signing to kick off his ownership of the London giants. Ronaldo fits both descriptions. However, United fans will be staunchly against this move, as will United higher-ups, who will be reluctant to sell their star player to a divisional rival.

SPORTING

The Portuguese giants were Ronaldo’s first club, where he made his first team breakthrough. He was actually signed by Man United because of a friendly match he played against them. He had played so well, the full-back defending him, John O’Shea, had to be treated for dizziness and nausea at half time. This led to senior players, such as Rio Ferdinand, insisting to Sir Alex Ferguson, the United manager at the time, to turn the bus around and sign him. The rest, as they say, is history. The Portuguese star wants to retire at Sporting, but surely the chance of him retiring in the near future is minimal.

PSG

The option football fans will want to see. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing on the same team. The two will surely boost PSG revenue, shirt sales, and social media outreach. However, the egos and wages of Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, and Ronaldo could prove an impossible task for Christophe Galtier, and one he might not want. Plus, he would bring the average age up of an already old squad. This could mean Galtier would need to rebuild again after about two years, something he’ll be reluctant to do.