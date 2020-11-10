Cristiano Ronaldo could be put up for sale during the next summer’s transfer window with Juventus aiming to offload his wage-bill and make space for new signings. Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a humongous transfer fee of €100 million (£90m/$119m). Also Read - 'Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Can do so Much to Fight Racism With Their Popularity'

A major reason behind the Serie A giants plan to sell their prized possession stems from a reported salary of £28 million-a-year which is five time than that of their another superstar Paulo Dybala. Also Read - UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi Scores as Barcelona Beat Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Juventus 2-0

In addition, Ronaldo will turn 36 next February and they would want to recoup some of the investment on the Portuguese a year before his contract expires. Also Read - No Ronaldo-Messi Showdown as Juventus Star Ruled Out of Blockbuster Champions League Clash

Not to forget the fact that coronavirus pandemic has affected them financially too.

Currently, the defending champions are currently fifth in the standings currently led by rivals Inter Milan. They drew their last Serie A game this Sunday before the international break with Ronaldo scoring but also going off late after an ankle issue.

Pirlo confirmed the injury without revealing its severity. “Ronaldo is a key player not only for us but for all the teams he has played for. Unfortunately he had an ankle problem and was forced to leave the field,” he told DAZN.

There’s still no clarity over whether Ronaldo will be available for international duty.

Meanwhile, Pirlo has been critical of his forwards for their ‘selfishness’ as he slammed them after a 4-1 win over Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

“I talk to my players a lot, but they make the choices when they are on the pitch. They could’ve been less egotistical and killed off the game earlier,” he said to Sky Sports Italia. “We are playing with two forwards plus two wide men. Once we get everyone in shape, we can evaluate who to use together. So far, not everyone has been at 100 per cent, so it’s been normal to rotate them and leave one out.”