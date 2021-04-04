Not long back, Lionel Messi was Manchester City’s number one choice – but now, it seems, things have changed at the Etihad. As per a report on The Mirror, Messi is no more the first choice of Manchester City ahead of the transfer season. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Will Real Madrid Star Miss Crucial Fixtures Against Barcelona, Liverpool?

Manchester City could go all out for Leeds-born Norway star Haaland, as the youngster looks set to exit Borussia Dortmund imminently.

Initially, it was speculated that Messi would reunite with Pep Guardiola at Etihad after Barcelona's shock exit at the Champions League. But now, some reports claim that the Argentine icon has made up his mind to continue at Camp Nou. Messi is believed to have presented a series of five demands to Barcelona's recently appointed president Joan Laporta that he wants to see implemented.

The demands include building a competitive squad and the removal of Philippe Coutinho and Martin Branthwaite. He has also demanded direct communication with Laporta.

Messi has scored 29 goals this season and 13 assists. He has almost single-handedly brought the Catalan giants close to doing a Copa del Rey and La Liga double. If Barcelona does manage to pull it off, it could help Messi add to his already glittering Ballon d’Or cabinet.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, and his father, Alf-Ing Haaland were spotted getting into the car of one of Laporta’s henchmen at Barcelona airport. A number of teams including Real Madrid and Barcelona are eyeing the services of Haaland as he is being pitted as the next big thing in the world of football after Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.