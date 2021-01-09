Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero is in demand by the several big clubs as the French giants Paris-Saint Germain are in pole position to sign the Argentine after his contract expire this summer. Also Read - Lionel Messi-Sergio Ramos to Unite at PSG? Real Madrid Star Reveals Transfer Plans Featuring Barcelona Captain

Aguero is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in Premier League history as he has netted the most number of goals in Manchester City jersey – 256 goals. Also Read - Pele Updates His Instagram Bio to 'Leading Goal Scorer of All Time' After Cristiano Ronaldo Broke His Record

The Argentine is free to negotiate with clubs outside England and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club this month. Also Read - PSG Officially Announce Mauricio Pochettino as Their New Manager

According to football agent Bruno Satin, PSG new manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bolster his attack which already consists of two world-class players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The inclusion of Aguero will surely provide a huge boost to PSG’s UEFA Champions League chances, which is their prime target.

Satin appeared on the Late Football Club show on Canal+ on Thursday night and said that it’s Pochettino’s “priority” to sign Aguero at the end of the season.

It will not be a problem for PSG to match Aguero’s wages from Manchester City – £230,00 a week. It will be interesting to see whether Pep Guardiola tends to stick with the Argentine and gave him a contract extension. The 32-year-old has mostly been warming bench this season due to injury concerns and has only managed to play 142 minutes of football in Premier League.

While Tottenham star Son Heung-min is supposed to have emerged as a prime target for Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid who are in desperate search of a goal-scorer. Son has turned out to be one of the promising players this season under Jose Mourinho as he has involved himself in both goal scoring and assist in Premier League.

Son alongside Harry Kane has formed a strong partnership which puts Tottenham in the contenders’ list of Premier League this season.

According to Spanish website OkDiari, Zidane is monitoring Son’s situation and had made the Korean his prime target.

Son is contracted with Spurs till 2023 and he will cost Madrid around USD 90 million which will be a huge amount looking at the financial crisis in the club due to COVID-19 pandemic.