Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly sealed a three-year deal with Serie A giants Inter Milan. Sanchez was loaned by Premier League club Manchester United to Milan in 2018 after managing just five goals from 45 matches following his move from Arsenal.

“I can confirm we have agreed,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday. “Alexis enjoyed his time there they have liked him so that’s a good move for him. We wish him all the best and he is a top player who we want to see play his best football.”

City sign Ake

Manchester City are on a buying spree having landed Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake in a five-year deal that will keep him at Etihad Stadium till 2025.

“City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade,” he was quoted as saying on the club’s official website. “Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree. I know I’m going to have to work hard to get into the side, but that’s what I’m here to do. I’ll do whatever I can to make an impact and help the team win silverware.”

Sancho move to United uncertain

Denying reports that they have held any sort of discussion with United over the potential signing of their winger Jadon Sancho, German club Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund expect to keep the Englishman at least for the 2020-21 season.

According to Goal.com, Dortmund have valued Sancho at €120 million (£108m/$142m).

“So far, there has been no contact between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho, either indirectly or through alleged intermediaries,” Dortmund managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke told SZ.

Coutinho to make Premier League return?

Philippe Coutinho could be plying his trade in England again as he’s reportedly in advance talks with Arsenal. Coutinho was loaned by Spanish giants FC Barcelona to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for a season.