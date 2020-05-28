Two players from Fulham have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of results that the English Football League Championship club announced on Thursday. The English Football League said tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between Monday and Wednesday. Three individuals tested positive from two clubs. Also Read - Cheers! 103-Year-Old Woman Downs Chilled Beer to Celebrate Recovery From COVID-19

“Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities,” the English Football League (EFL) said in a statement. Also Read - Coronavirus in Dharavi: 36 New Cases in Last 24 Hours; Total Count Rises to 1,675; Death Toll at 61

“Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance,” Fulham said in their statement. Also Read - India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun on Saliva Ban in Cricket, Backs Use of External Substance to Shine Ball

Apart from the two Fulham players, only one more positive test has come thus far. The EFL hopes for a resumption of the season next month.

At Premier League level, four individuals from three clubs were found to be COVID-19 positive in the testing round conducted on Monday and Tuesday, which included 1,008 tests.

After the second round of league-wide testing for COVID-19 by Fulham players and staff, we can confirm that two players have tested positive for Coronavirus. #FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 28, 2020



“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs,” a league statement said on Wednesday.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and are meeting again on Thursday to discuss wider issues such as the restart date, the rebate to broadcasters.