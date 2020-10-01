Two of the greatest footballers of the current generation are set to renew their rivalry after their respective clubs were drawn in the same group of the UEFA Champions League. Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus will go head-to-head in the group stage of the European competition. Also Read - Liverpool vs Arsenal: Defending Champions Continue Perfect Start After 3-1 Win

This is the first time that the duo will square off since Ronaldo's transfer from Real Madrid to Italian Serie A in 2018.

Between them, Messi and Ronaldo have clinched 11 of the previous 12 Ballon d'Or awards.

Juventus and Barcelona are in Group G and joined by Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros.

Defending champions Bayern Munich are in Group A with Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow. Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

13-time CL winners Real Madrid have been drawn alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach.

2018 winners Liverpool have Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland for company in Group D.

Premier League club Manchester United are in a tough Group H where they will be fighting with last year’s runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

The competition will start from third week of October.

The final will be held at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 29th May 2021.

Champions League Full Draw

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir