Spain condemned Germany to their worst defeat in 89 years in a must-win clash as they outclassed their opponents 6-0 to enter the UEFA Nations League semifinals on Tuesday in Seville. Ferran Torres was the star of the night, scoring a hat-trick and proving why he's touted as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal were also on the mark as Spain crushed the 2014 world champions with Joachim Low enduring the heaviest defeat of his charge as German manager in 14 years.

Morata gave Spain the lead in the 17th minute with an easy header from the far post. Torres then doubled the lead in the 33rd minute while five minutes later, Rodri made it 3-0.

The hosts entered the break with a comfortable lead with Germany all over the place.

Torres then added two more goals in the second half before Oyarzabal rounded off a memorable night for La Roja in the 89th minute.

Germany needed just a draw to progress from their group while for Spain needed a win to qualify.

This was Germany’s heaviest defeat in a competitive match. Overall, the 9-0 defeat to England armatures in 1909 remains their worst.

They were also thrashed 6-0 by Austria in 1931.

“Nothing worked for us tonight,” the Serge Gnabry told UEFA’s official website. “We could not get a grip on them. They deservedly won by such a margin. We now know where we are at.”

Germany national team director Oliver Bierhoff has dismissed that Low’s job is under threat despite the humiliation.

“Absolutely, yes. This game changes nothing. We still trust Joachim Low, no doubt about that,” Bierhoff was quoted as saying by Goal. “When it comes to the national team’s coach, you have to think and analyze from tournament to tournament. We want to achieve the maximum at next year’s Euros.

“We have to digest this defeat first, it will take some time. Everything went wrong. We lost the ball easily and the team fell apart, that shouldn’t happen. We didn’t go into the tackles or keep possession. We have to learn from it and draw good conclusions,” he added.