UEFA Nations League Football Streaming Details

In their aim to replace meaningless international friendlies, the Europe’s football governing body UEFA established the Nations League for its 55 members. As per the official website, “UEFA and its associations wanted more sporting meaning in national team football, with associations, coaches, players and supporters increasingly of the opinion that friendly matches are not providing adequate competition for national teams.” Also Read - England vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details For 3rd T20I in Manchester: When And Where to Watch Online, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

Nations League Format Also Read - US Open 2020, Live Streaming Details And Schedule: All You Need to Know

The 55 nations have been split into four leagues A,B,C and D. A is the topmost league comprising teams considered to be the strongest. The leagues are further divided into different groups. Also Read - European Cricket Series Rome, Live Streaming Details, Full Squad And Schedule: All You Need to Know

League A, B and C comprises four groups in each division which have four teams each i.e. 16 teams per league (16×3= 48)

League D comprises two groups – one group has four while the other has three teams (4+3=7)

Nations League Groups

League A

Group 1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Poland

Group 2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland

Group 3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia

Group 4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany

League B

Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group 2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group 4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria

League C

Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D

Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

UEFA Nations League Live Streaming Details in India

TV: Sony Nework

Streaming: SonyLiv

September Fixtures

September 2020

Thursday, 3rd September

Latvia vs Andorra; Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland; Faroe Islands vs Malta; Finland vs Wales; Germany vs Spain; Moldova vs Kosovo; Russia vs Serbia; Slovenia vs Greece; Turkey vs Hungary; Ukraine vs Switzerland

Friday 4th September

Lithuania vs Kazakhstan; Belarus vs Albania; Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina; Netherlands vs Poland; Norway vs Austria; Romania vs Northern Ireland; Scotland vs Israel; Slovakia vs Czech Republic

Saturday 5th September

Gibraltar vs San Marino; North Macedonia vs Armenia; Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg; Cyprus vs Montenegro; Estonia vs Georgia; Iceland vs England; Denmark vs Belgium; Portugal vs Croatia; Sweden vs France

Sunday 6th September

Andorra vs Faroe Islands; Wales vs Bulgaria; Hungary vs Russia; Republic of Ireland vs Finland; Slovenia vs Moldova; Kosovo vs Greece; Malta vs Latvia; Serbia vs Turkey; Spain vs Ukraine; Switzerland vs Germany

Monday 7th September

Kazakhstan vs Belarus; Albania vs Lithuania; Austria vs Romania; Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland; Czech Republic vs Scotland; Israel vs Slovakia; Netherlands vs Italy; Northern Ireland vs Norway

Tuesday 8th September

Armenia vs Estonia; Georgia vs North Macedonia; Belgium vs Iceland; Cyprus vs Azerbaijan; Denmark vs England; France vs Croatia; Luxembourg vs Montenegro; San Marino vs Liechtenstein; Sweden vs Portugal

October 2020

Saturday, 10th October

Luxembourg vs Cyprus; Montenegro vs Azerbaijan; Faroe Islands vs Latvia; Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar; Andorra vs Malta; Spain vs Switzerland; Ukraine vs Germany

Sunday 11th October

Kazakhstan vs Albania; Republic of Ireland vs Wales; Armenia vs Georgia; Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands; Croatia vs Sweden; England vs Belgium; Estonia vs North Macedonia; Finland vs Bulgaria; Lithuania vs Belarus; Norway vs Romania; France vs Portugal; Greece vs Moldova; Iceland vs Denmark; Israel vs Czech Republic; Kosovo vs Slovenia; Northern Ireland vs Austria; Poland vs Italy; Russia vs Turkey; Scotland vs Slovakia; Serbia vs Hungary

Tuesday 13th October

Azerbaijan vs Cyprus; Liechtenstein vs San Marino; Faroe Islands vs Andorra; Germany vs Switzerland

Latvia vs Malta; Montenegro vs Luxembourg; Ukraine vs Spain

Wednesday 14th October

Finland vs Republic of Ireland; Lithuania vs Albania; Belarus vs Kazakhstan; Bulgaria vs Wales; Croatia vs France; England vs Denmark; Estonia vs Armenia; Greece vs Kosovo; Iceland vs Belgium; Italy vs Netherlands; Moldova vs Slovenia; North Macedonia vs Georgia; Norway vs Northern Ireland; Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina; Portugal vs Sweden; Romania vs Austria; Russia vs Hungary; Scotland vs Czech Republic; Slovakia vs Israel; Turkey vs Serbia

November 2020

Saturday, 14th November

Malta vs Andorra; San Marino vs Gibraltar; Azerbaijan vs Montenegro; Cyprus vs Luxembourg; Latvia vs Faroe Islands; Germany vs Ukraine; Portugal vs France; Sweden vs Croatia; Switzerland vs Spain

Sunday, 15th November

North Macedonia vs Estonia; Slovakia vs Scotland; Albania vs Kazakhstan; Belarus vs Lithuania; Bulgaria vs Finland; Georgia vs Armenia; Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina; Turkey vs Russia; Wales vs Republic of Ireland; Austria vs Northern Ireland; Belgium vs England; Czech Republic vs Israel; Denmark vs Iceland; Hungary vs Serbia; Italy vs Poland; Moldova vs Greece; Romania vs Norway; Slovenia vs Kosovo

Tuesday, 17th November

Andorra vs Latvia; Croatia vs Portugal; France vs Sweden; Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein; Luxembourg vs Azerbaijan; Malta vs Faroe Islands; Montenegro vs Cyprus; Spain vs Germany; Switzerland vs Ukraine

Wednesday, 18th November

Albania vs Belarus; Kazakhstan vs Lithuania; Armenia vs North Macedonia; Georgia vs Estonia; Austria vs Norway; Belgium vs Denmark; Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy; Czech Republic vs Slovakia; England vs Iceland; Greece vs Slovenia; Hungary vs Turkey; Israel vs Scotland; Kosovo vs Moldova; Northern Ireland vs Romania; Poland vs Netherlands; Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria; Serbia vs Russia; Wales vs Finland