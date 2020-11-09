La Liga defending champions Real Madrid crashed to a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Valencia CF on Sunday. Carlos Soler completed a rare hat-trick of penalties after Real had taken the lead through Karim Benzema before it went downhill for the visitors. Also Read - Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga in India: When And Where to Watch VAL vs RMA Live LaLiga Match

Benzema had given his team lead with a powerful strike in the 23rd minute. However, they conceded a penalty soon after and Soler saw his effort saved with Yunus Musah slamming home on the rebound. However, it was disallowed with VAR confirming Musah had entered the box early.

However, Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courteous was also deemed to have strayed off the line and thus the spot-kick was retaken. Soler made no mistake in putting that away on second attempt.

Real’s problems were compounded when Raphael Varane conceded an own goal in the 43rd minute to put the hosts in the lead as the first-half came to an end. After the resumption, Soler added to more goals via penalties to round off a resounding win at Mestalla.

This has been the first time that Real have conceded four goals under manager Zinedine Zidane.

“Three penalties, an own goal, it’s too much,” Zidane was quoted as saying by Goal. “The fault is mine because I am the coach and I have to find the solution. I can’t justify what happened. It’s a bad day, there are no excuses. We must improve defensively.”

“I don’t think Valencia have been tactically better than us. The only thing is that we started well and everything changed after the goal. This is difficult to understand. But yes, the maximum responsibility is mine. We must find solutions after the goal they scored.”

The win lifted Valencia from 17th to ninth while Real are on fourth spot in the La Liga standings currently led by Real Sociedad.