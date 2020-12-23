Lionel Messi on Tuesday broke the legendary Pele‘s record for most goals scored for a single club during Barcelona’s 3-0 win over struggling Real Valladolid in a La Liga clash. Messi scored his team’s third goal which was also his 644th for the Catalan giants. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Prestigious Golden Foot 2020 Award

Pele recorded 643 goals during his time with Santos, a record which Messi equalled during Barcelona’s 2-2 draw against Valencia on Saturday. The Argentine, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game, took to Instagram thanking his teammates, family and friends for the support. Also Read - Not CR7 or Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal's Favourite Footballer is Brazil Legend Ronaldo

“When I started playing football I never thought I’d break any record, especially not the one I achieved today that Pele held,” Messi wrote. “I can only give my thanks to everyone who helped me during these years, my team-mates, my family, my friends, and everyone who supports me every day.” Also Read - Mohamed Salah 'Unhappy' And Premier League Champions Liverpool May Sell Him

The 33-year-old has now scored 644 goals in 749 appearances for Barcelona and has won 10 La Liga titles, four Champion League trophies apart from winning Copa del Rey six times. He has also won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award six times – more than any in history.

The win was Barcelona’s first in five attempts in away fixtures as they broke the run to jump to fifth in the La Liga points table currently led by Atletico Madrid.

Clement Lenglet opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 21st minute before Martin Brathwaite doubled the lead 10 minutes before the half-time. Pedri then set up Messi brilliantly with a flick for the third goal of the contest.

While speculations continue around his future at Camp Nou, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman insists Messi is happy at the club.

“I’ve said it a lot. I see Leo happy here. He’s very important for us with his creativity. You can see that when there are good players alongside him,” he said after the match.

The Dutchman was also full of praise for his midfielders Pedri and Miralem Pjanic. “Pedri is a very good player when he plays in the middle. Pjanic had to wait for his chance but he played a great game. He was good with the ball, but also defensively,” Koeman said.