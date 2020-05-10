Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction FC Vitebsk vs FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match VIT vs SHSO at Vitebsky Central Sports Complex: In one of the most-anticipated matches of Belarus Premier League 2020, FC Vitebsk will host Shakhtyor Soligorsk at the Vitebsky Central Sports complex. The match between FC Vitebsk and Shakhtyor Soligorsk will kick-start at 6.30 PM (IST) on May 10. Vitebsk are currently lying at the 10th spot in the points table with three wins, three losses, and one draw. They seem to be like losing the plot as two of their three defeats have come in the last two games. Shakhtyor, on the other hand, have won three, played two draws and lost two matches so far in the competition. They have seen an upward turn in their form by winning their last two matches. Courtesy to those wins, they also have moved up to the seventh place in the league standings. While the hosts would be getting eager to turn things around for them at home, Shakhtyor would like to keep their winning run going forward to move further up in the points table. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League 2020 match is not available in India. Also Read - TY vs TP Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Taiyuan Textile vs Taiwan Power Match at Taiwan Stadium 4:30 PM IST May 10

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between FC Vitebsk and Shakhtyor Soligorsk will start at 6.30 PM IST. Also Read - ISL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Isloch vs Belshina Bobruisk Today's Match at KFP Minsk 4:30 PM IST May 10

Venue: Vitebsky Central Sports Complex Also Read - CA vs CHT Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Cathay, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Chunghwa Telecom vs Cathay Life Match at Taiwan Stadium 2:30 PM IST May 10

My Dream11 Team

GK: A Gutor

DEF: E Klopotskiy, P Nazarenko, A Sachivko, N Antic

MID: A Gurenko, A Matveenko, D Padstrelaw (VC), Y Kendysh

ST: I Nicolaescu, V Lisakovich (C)

VIT vs SHSO Probable Playing XIs

FC Vitebsk: A Soroko (GK); E Klopotskiy, J Cesar, P Nazarenko, D Chalov; A Gurenko, S Volkov, A Matveenko, M Kalenchuk, I Nicolaescu, D Santos Carioca.

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: A Gutor (GK); A Sachivko, N Antic, R Khadarkevich; D Padstrelaw, A Selyava, Y Kendysh, T Vukmanic, J Szoke, I Ivanovic, V Lisakovic.

VIT vs SHSO SQUADS

FC Vitebsk: Vladislav Fedosov, Ruslan Teverov, Ilmir Nurisov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Diego Carioca, Maksim Kalenchuk, Artem Gurenko, Sergey Volkov, Yan Mosesov, Aleksandr Ksenofontov, Ilya Vasilev, Ioan Nemchenok, Ilya Vasiljev, Maksim Drobysh, Wanderson, Artem Skitov, Daniil Chalov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Pavel Nazarenko, Artur Kats, Oleg Karamushka, Vadim Baburchenkov, Julio Cesar, Dmitri Gushchenko, Artem Soroko.

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHSO Dream11 Team/ VIT Dream11 Team/ Shaktyor Soligorsk Dream11 Team/ FC Vitebsk Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.