Wales host Ireland in the group stage match in the UEFA Nations League. Wales are the top of the points table in Group H with three wins and a draw in four games. While Ireland are on the third spot with zero wins, two losses and the same amount of draws in four games. Gareth Bale and Daniel James going to be the crucial players for Wales in their bid to enter the top four of the tournament. While for Ireland, the team need to put up a solid show with a team effort to derail Wales campaign in the tournament.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10:30 AM IST – November 15 in India.

WAL vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Doherty, Shane Duffy, Ben Davies, Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James, James McCarthy, Robbie Brady, Gareth Bale, Shane Long, T Roberts

Probable Line-ups for Wales vs Ireland

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Tom Lockyer, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Jonathan Williams, Joe Morrell, Dylan Levitt, T Roberts, Daniel James, Gareth Bale

Republic of Ireland: Darren Randolph, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Enda Stevens, Matthew Doherty, James McCarthy, Robbie Brady, Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, Shane Long, Callum Robinson, Aaron Connolly

Wales vs Ireland Squads

Wales (WAL): Adam Davies, Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer, James Lawrence, Chris Gunter, Dylan Levitt, Daniel James, Matthew Smith, Ben Woodburn, Joe Morrell, Harry Wilson, Will Vaulks, David Brooks, Jonathan Williams, Rabbi Matondo, Kieffer Moore, Hal Robson-Kanu, Gareth Bale

Republic of Ireland (IRE): Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers, Darren Randolph, Darragh Lenihan, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, Jayson Molumby, Alan Browne, Conor Hourihane, Callum O’Dowda, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Harry Arter, Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Adam Idah, Aaron Connolly, Sean Maguire, Shane Long, Callum Robinson

